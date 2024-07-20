Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,246. The company has a market cap of $529.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

