Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $424,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 73.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 158.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

