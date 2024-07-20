TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,168,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

