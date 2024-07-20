Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 2,328,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 608,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of £20.64 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.15.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

