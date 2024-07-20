Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. 548,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,792. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.