Towercrest Capital Management Sells 12,728 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,220. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

