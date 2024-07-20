Towercrest Capital Management Sells 297 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $179.84. 4,755,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.