Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,414,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,725,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

