Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,448 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ingevity worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 87,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 145,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,686. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

