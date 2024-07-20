Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

