Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.84. 1,094,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $491.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

