Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,636. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

