Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.64. 36,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,582. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

