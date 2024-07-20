Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

