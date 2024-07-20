Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.72. The company had a trading volume of 386,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,664. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

