Truist Financial Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $640.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UNH stock opened at $565.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $520.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $581.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.