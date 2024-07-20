Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 177,671 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,671 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.