Twin Tree Management LP Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,065 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 2,211,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

