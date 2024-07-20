Twin Tree Management LP Has $11.35 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.93. 5,022,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Get Our Latest Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.