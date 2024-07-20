Twin Tree Management LP Invests $6.25 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHH traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 462,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,280. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

