Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,121,000. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

