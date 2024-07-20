Twin Tree Management LP Sells 75,916 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,916 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.09. 1,782,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.29 and a 200-day moving average of $272.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

