Tyman (LON:TYMN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 400 ($5.19) price target on the stock.

Tyman Price Performance

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 330.44. The company has a market capitalization of £763.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,060.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.50 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.19).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($63,213.44). 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

