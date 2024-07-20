Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.92. 9,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 142,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

