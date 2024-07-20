U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.