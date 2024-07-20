U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.90

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $19.03. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 3,698,550 shares.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

