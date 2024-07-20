UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. UDR makes up 4.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $363,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Price Performance

UDR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 1,044,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,600. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

