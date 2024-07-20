UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.45 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00014150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 10.94546732 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,706,896.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

