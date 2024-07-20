United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,289 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

