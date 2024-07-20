Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 3.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 14,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Uxin Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.