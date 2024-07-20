Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 3.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 14,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Uxin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 616,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 13.12% of Uxin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

