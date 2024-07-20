Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. 505,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

