Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.67. 1,248,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,681. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

