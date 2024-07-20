Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
SYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.08.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 EPS for the current year.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
