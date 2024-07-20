Verge Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $77.33 million and $2.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,434.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00590747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00109191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00243930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00050329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

