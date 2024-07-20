Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and $2.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,550.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.17 or 0.00586286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00109331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

