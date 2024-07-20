Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

