Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %
VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.