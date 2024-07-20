Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,864,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373,396. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

