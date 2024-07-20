Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 181.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

