Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

