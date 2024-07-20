WAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.52 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $144.32 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04180609 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $27,992,121.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

