Wedbush Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $350.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $174.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,171,039 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,060,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,439.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

