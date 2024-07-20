Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $85.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Crown by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

