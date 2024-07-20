Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.9 %

WAL stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,773. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

