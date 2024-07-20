Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.51

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.51 and traded as low as $8.81. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 8,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

