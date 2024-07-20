Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

