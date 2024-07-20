Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,531,000 after purchasing an additional 190,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.18. 3,339,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

