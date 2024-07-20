WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.84

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.84 and traded as high as $52.65. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 13,772 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 270,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 824.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

