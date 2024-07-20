WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

