Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,167,000 after buying an additional 114,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

