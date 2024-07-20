Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Reaches $0.0754 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $867,162.13 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,471,451 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,475,410.2426874 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07477747 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,736,914.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

